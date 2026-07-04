Syrian president congratulates Trump on US Independence Day Ahmed Al-Sharaa says Damascus seeks relations based on mutual respect and constructive cooperation

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday congratulated US President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th Independence Day, expressing hope for stronger ties between Damascus and Washington.

“I congratulate President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America,” al-Sharaa said in a statement on the US social media company X.

He said the “new Syria” looks forward to building relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in line with the aspirations of both peoples and to contribute to regional and global peace and security.