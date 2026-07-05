Reported cancellation comes after rights groups urged US authorities to investigate, arrest Israeli national security minister over prison policies, ‘involvement in war crimes’

Israel’s Ben-Gvir to skip UN police summit in New York amid legal pressure: Reports Reported cancellation comes after rights groups urged US authorities to investigate, arrest Israeli national security minister over prison policies, ‘involvement in war crimes’

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is planning to skip a UN police chiefs conference in New York this week amid legal pressure over his prison policies and “involvement in war crimes,” Israeli media reported.

Ben-Gvir's office has yet to confirm the cancellation of the visit, the Jerusalem Post reported Saturday.

The report came a day after the Israeli daily Haaretz, citing ministry officials, said the decision was made amid planned demonstrations against Ben-Gvir's visit and growing calls by human rights groups for his investigation and arrest.

Earlier in the week, the Hind Rajab Foundation, a Belgium-based group known for filing legal cases against Israeli soldiers and officials around the world, urged US authorities to detain and prosecute Ben-Gvir over his prison policies. His office has not yet confirmed whether the reported cancellation was linked to legal pressure.

Ben-Gvir was scheduled to attend the UN Chiefs of Police Summit in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Hind Rajab Foundation said it and the New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights filed a complaint with the US Justice Department and urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation.

The foundation said Ben-Gvir has “used his authority to enact a policy of systematic torture, murder, abuse and forced displacement,” particularly within the Israel Prisons Service, which falls under his oversight.

The groups argued that James has the authority to investigate Ben-Gvir because “a number of New York residents have been harmed by Ben-Gvir’s criminal conduct and because Ben-Gvir may also be engaging in criminal conduct while in New York.”

They cited 11 alleged cases involving New York residents, including 10 people on aid flotillas bound for Gaza in the last two years who were "subjected to torture and abuse" after being detained by Israel.

The Israeli war on Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023, with US backing, has devastated nearly 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure and killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.

The letter also referred to a Palestinian American who was “subjected to starvation and other torture methods while detained in an Israeli prison.”

“The #HindRajabFoundation welcomes reports that Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir has canceled his NY visit following legal action by HRF and the Center for Constitutional Rights.

“Israeli political and military leaders have traveled the world expecting impunity. That expectation is beginning to erode,” the organization said on US social media company X on Saturday.

This marks the second US trip Ben-Gvir has canceled within a month. Haaretz said he also scrapped a planned private visit last month after reportedly facing visa-related difficulties.

The newspaper added that, unlike the private trip, Ben-Gvir was not expected to face entry issues for the UN conference, as he was due to lead an official Israeli delegation.