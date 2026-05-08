Iranian army says vessel carried Iranian oil cargo and was disrupting exports

Iran says navy seized ‘violating’ oil tanker Iranian army says vessel carried Iranian oil cargo and was disrupting exports

An oil tanker identified as "OCEAN KOI" was seized by Iranian naval forces during what was described as a special operation in regional waters, according to the official IRNA news agency.

IRNA reported that Iranian naval commandos intercepted the tanker for attempting to disrupt Iran’s oil exports and harm the country’s national interests.

According to the report, the vessel was carrying an Iranian oil cargo and had exploited regional conditions to interfere with Iran’s exports.

Iranian naval forces escorted the tanker to the country’s southern shores before handing it over to judicial authorities, IRNA said, citing Iran’s army.

The army added that it would continue defending Iran’s interests and assets in regional waters and would show “no leniency” toward violators.

According to MarineTraffic data, the "OCEAN KOI" sails under the Barbados flag.