At least 45 people killed and around 70 injured after powerful blast rocks Kaungtup village in Shan state

Explosion kills dozens in rebel-held region of Myanmar At least 45 people killed and around 70 injured after powerful blast rocks Kaungtup village in Shan state

A powerful explosion Sunday at a building in northeastern Myanmar reportedly used to store mining explosives killed more than 45 local residents, according to rescue workers and local media reports.

💥 Explosion at building storing mining explosives in northeastern Myanmar kills more than 45 people, reports say



◾️ Blast in Shan state leaves around 70 injured near Chinese border https://t.co/cB2NYk0tAI pic.twitter.com/iAX3m28406

💥 Explosion at building storing mining explosives in northeastern Myanmar kills more than 45 people, reports say



◾️ Blast in Shan state leaves around 70 injured near Chinese border https://t.co/cB2NYk0tAI pic.twitter.com/iAX3m28406 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) May 31, 2026

The blast occurred around noon in Kaungtup village in Namhkam township in Shan state, leaving around 70 injured.

It took place in an area about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of the Chinese border that is controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a prominent ethnic armed group and political organization in Myanmar fighting for autonomy.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the explosion also caused severe damage to numerous residential houses. It said that initial findings indicated that the blast took place at a storage site holding large amounts of mining explosives.

Several Myanmar news organizations reported that between 50 and 55 people were killed in the incident.

Photos and videos circulating in local media showed a large plume of smoke at the scene and widespread destruction, with damaged structures and debris strewn across the area.

"So far, among the victims, 25 are reported to be women and 30 are men, while dozens of others remain injured and some are still believed to be trapped, with rescue operations ongoing," the Shan state-based Shwe Phee Myay news agency reported.

Emergency responders are also calling for blood donations at Namkham Township Public Hospital as the situation continues to develop, it added.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel, the TNLA said gelignite was being stored by its economic wing for use in mining and quarrying sites, adding that an investigation has been launched into the cause of the explosion.

