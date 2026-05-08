2 injured after explosive drone launched from Lebanon falls in northern Israel Explosive drone fell in Ras al-Naqoura area of northern Israel, reports public broadcaster

Two Israelis were injured on Friday after a drone launched from Lebanon fell in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN said the drone fell in the Ras al-Naqoura area, causing light injuries to two people.

No further details were immediately provided.

In a separate incident, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that an explosive drone launched from Lebanon fell in the northern settlement of Shlomi, causing an explosion in the area.

The channel published an image showing smoke rising from the site of the incident, but did not provide further details regarding casualties or damage.

In recent weeks, drones launched by Hezbollah against Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon have emerged as a growing challenge for Israel due to the difficulty of detecting them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently described the drones as a “major threat” and urged the army to confront them.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people, wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul