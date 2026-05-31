Israeli forces move into Quneitra and Daraa in latest violation of Syria’s sovereignty

Israeli army launches new incursions into southern Syria Israeli forces move into Quneitra and Daraa in latest violation of Syria’s sovereignty

Israeli forces staged new incursions into Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria on Sunday, in the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

The SANA news agency said two Israeli military vehicles advanced on a road between the village of Saida al-Golan and the al-Basali farm in the southern Quneitra countryside, where they set up a temporary checkpoint and searched passersby before withdrawing.

In Daraa, Israeli forces set up a temporary military checkpoint at the eastern entrance to the village of Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin area, searching passersby and vehicles before leaving the site.

Maariya Mayor Muwaffaq Mahmoud told SANA that about 150 Israeli soldiers aboard four military vehicles arrived in the area on Sunday morning and set up a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to the village.

No arrests were reported in the raid.

Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes and ground incursions in Syrian territory, particularly in the southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

After Assad’s ouster, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.