Israeli forces kill Palestinian who allegedly carried out car-ramming attack in occupied West Bank Suspected attacker shot dead at scene, Israeli media reports

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian man late Sunday, who they claimed had carried out a car-ramming attack targeting two Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank.

"A young man, Amjad Jawad Abdel Fattah Natsha, 31, was killed by Israeli occupation forces at the Gush Etzion junction south of Bethlehem," said the Palestinian Health Ministry, citing the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, the official liaison body between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that two female occupiers were injured in the attack.

It said "the perpetrator, a resident of Hebron, was shot dead at the scene by a soldier."

Earlier Sunday, medics said that four Israeli occupiers were injured in a car-ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said in a statement that two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other two sustained moderate injuries.

Israeli authorities closed Route 60 near the junction to traffic as security forces were heavily deployed across the area, said Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The attack came amid rising escalation across the occupied West Bank since the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

Israeli forces and occupiers have killed 1,168 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, displaced around 33,000 people and detained nearly 23,000 in the West Bank since then, according to Palestinian figures.