Iran says 50 killed, over 500 injured in US attacks since June 27 Tensions rise between Washington and Tehran despite recent peace memorandum

More than 50 people have been killed and over 517 others injured in US attacks in Iran since June 27, the Iranian Health Ministry said Sunday.

The fatalities included five women and two children, while 35 women and 19 children were injured, ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said in a post on the US social media company X.

He added that 28 surgical procedures had been performed, 468 patients had been discharged after completing treatment, and 32 others remained hospitalized.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.