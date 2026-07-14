Iran condemns UK designation of IRGC as 'terror group' Tehran says Britain's decision violates international law, warns London will face 'political, legal and diplomatic consequences’

Iran on Tuesday condemned the UK government's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, saying Britain would bear the "political, legal and diplomatic consequences” of the move.

In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry described the designation as "unjustified and irresponsible" and said it violated international law, including the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

The ministry accused the UK of basing its decision on what it described as "baseless security allegations."

It said Iran reserved all its rights under the UN Charter and international law to take countermeasures in response to what it called Britain's "inappropriate" action.

On Monday, the UK designated the IRGC as a terrorist group using new powers introduced under the National Security (State Threats) Act, according to media reports.

In a statement to parliament, Security Minister Angela Eagle said the government had "identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil," Sky News reported.