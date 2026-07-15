More Greek regions face water shortages amid worsening drought

More Greek regions are facing water shortages amid worsening drought, Greek daily To Vima reported on Wednesday.

As the government proposes emergency measures to accelerate critical infrastructure projects in response to the shortages, the number of regions placed under drought-related emergency status has risen to 10, including many Aegean islands as well as Corfu, the daily reported.

The list reflects what authorities increasingly describe as a long-term water crisis caused by years of reduced rainfall, shrinking water reserves and rising demand during the summer tourist season, according to the daily.

Tourism has placed immense pressure on water resources across many Greek islands, the report said.

For example, daily water consumption on the popular island of Mykonos increases up to ninefold during the tourist season.

Other popular destinations also see sharp seasonal spikes, with water consumption rising by more than 500% on Santorini, 344% on Paros and Karpathos, and 238% on Naxos.

Against this backdrop, the government is seeking to introduce accelerated procedures for water supply infrastructure, desalination plants and other projects once an area has been officially declared under emergency status, the daily added.