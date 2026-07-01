No immediate comment from Emirati authorities on Iranian claim

Iran announces resumption of direct cargo shipping from UAE No immediate comment from Emirati authorities on Iranian claim

An Iranian official said Wednesday that direct cargo shipping routes from the United Arab Emirates to Iran have resumed, signaling a return of bilateral trade ties to normal.

“Cargo shipping routes from the UAE to Iran have resumed directly, and goods transport operations are now being carried out directly,” Ali Emami, director-general of logistics and support at Iran's Trade Development Organisation, said in remarks carried by the Mehr News Agency.

“Trade relations have returned to normal, and direct cargo shipments from the UAE to Iran have resumed,” he added.

There was no immediate comment from Emirati authorities on the claim.

On Monday, Emirati media reported that Dubai International Airport received a direct flight from Tehran, with a return flight to Iran departing the same day, marking the first direct commercial flights since regional disruptions linked to the recent US-Israeli war on Iran.

On Saturday, Iran announced the reactivation of trade exchanges with the UAE through Jebel Ali Port, saying flights between the two countries would resume within days.

Jebel Ali is one of the region’s most important transit hubs and a key gateway for goods entering Iran.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul