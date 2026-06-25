13 of 26 South Korean-linked vessels have passed through waterway after reopening

Half of South Korean ships stranded in Hormuz Strait exit: Report 13 of 26 South Korean-linked vessels have passed through waterway after reopening

Half of the South Korean-linked vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz have left the strategic waterway after its reopening, local media reported on Thursday.

Thirteen of 26 South Korean vessels that had remained in the strait have passed through as of Thursday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korean Foreign Ministry officials.

The ships had been trapped in the region after the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important routes for energy shipments, was shut in late February amid the conflict in the region.

The crossings came after maritime traffic through the waterway began to pick up following last week’s ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Maritime data provider Kpler said 31 verified crossings by commercial and energy-linked vessels were recorded on June 23.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) said this week it had started implementing an evacuation plan for around 11,000 seafarers stranded in the region, in coordination with Iran, Oman, other coastal states, the US and the maritime industry.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, linking Gulf producers with international markets.