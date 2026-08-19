Turkish officials to unveil updated Medium-Term Program in September to set key macroeconomic targets for next 3 years with focus on price stability, employment, and fiscal discipline

Türkiye finalizes economic roadmap ahead of 2027 budget rollout Turkish officials to unveil updated Medium-Term Program in September to set key macroeconomic targets for next 3 years with focus on price stability, employment, and fiscal discipline

The Turkish economic administration is drafting the Medium-Term Program (MTP) to determine the country’s economic course for the next three years, while government officials are also preparing the central budget for the upcoming 2027 fiscal year.

The MTP covers the period from 2027 to 2029, and it is expected to be unveiled in the first week of September.

“We have got a period of intensive work ahead of us, as while our economic management prepares the Medium-Term Program, work is also underway on reforms to be submitted to Parliament,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a recent statement.

Teams from the Turkish Strategy and Budget Office and the Treasury and Finance Ministry have accelerated their efforts to work on the MTP.

The three-year plan will set macroeconomic targets for inflation, growth, unemployment, the current account deficit, exports, and imports for the program period.

The program will also establish spending caps for public institutions and outline priority reform areas to ensure fiscal discipline, beyond setting broad economic targets.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz confirmed the upcoming September release in a recent statement, noting that ensuring price stability is Ankara’s highest economic priority.

Alongside preparations for the MTP, the 2027 central government budget is being drafted.

The budget proposal will be aligned with the macroeconomic indicators and spending principles established within the MTP.

The proposal detailing revenue forecasts and spending allocations will be submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly by Oct. 17.

The 2027 central budget plan will become law following deliberations in the parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee and the Grand National Assembly.

