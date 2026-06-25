Iran, Oman discuss coordination on navigation through Strait of Hormuz In phone call, top diplomats review temporary 60-day arrangements for maritime transit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed coordination on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional developments in a phone call Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides reviewed maritime transit arrangements through the strategic waterway and the temporary measures envisaged for a 60-day period.

They stressed the need for continued technical and expert-level engagement to facilitate navigation and address potential issues during the interim period.

The ministers also welcomed the outcome of a recent Iranian delegation visit to Muscat and pledged to sustain diplomatic cooperation on shared interests through bilateral channels.

Earlier Thursday, Albusaidi said future arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz would not involve any transit fees, reaffirming Muscat's commitment to free and secure passage through one of the world's most critical maritime and energy routes.

Speaking at a joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US in Bahrain, Albusaidi said Oman, as a coastal state bordering the Strait of Hormuz, carries a special responsibility in supporting international efforts to secure maritime navigation in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The GCC-US meeting kicked off in Manama on Thursday amid heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, which triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel and regional countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US later reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions on ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran.