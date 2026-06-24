Initial information indicates incident not linked to any threat or security development involving embassy, according to An-Nahar newspaper

Gunfire reported near US Embassy in Beirut Initial information indicates incident not linked to any threat or security development involving embassy, according to An-Nahar newspaper

Gunfire was reported Wednesday near the US Embassy in Awkar, northeast of Beirut, with the Lebanese army cutting off the road leading to the area, Lebanese media outlets reported.

Initial information indicates the gunfire was not linked to any threat or security development involving the embassy, Lebanon's An-Nahar newspaper reported.

An-Nahar said Lebanese army personnel opened fire toward two people who allegedly tried to flee the Awkar checkpoint after refusing to comply with orders. The army then detained them.

Lebanese authorities are the party authorized to answer questions about the nature of the incident, a source at the US Embassy told An-Nahar.

Several Lebanese media outlets, including Al Jadeed, Al Markazia, Akhbar Al Yawm, Lebanon 24 and Lebanon On, earlier reported gunfire in the vicinity of the embassy and said the Lebanese army cut off the road leading to the area.

No official statement had been issued by Lebanese authorities so far.