Israeli strike kills Palestinian child in southern Gaza tent for displaced, despite ceasefire Israel killed 2, injured 14 in ceasefire violations within past 24 hours, Gaza Health Ministry says

A Palestinian child was killed and others, including children, were injured Wednesday in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement announced in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025.

The body of the child arrived at the hospital along with other injured people, two of them in critical condition, after an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Ard al-Basal area of Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu.

A missile fired from an Israeli drone hit the tent, killing the child and wounding others with varying degrees of injuries, eyewitnesses said.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward Palestinian homes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Two Palestinians were killed and 14 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A number of victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, while ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them, the ministry added.

Ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,029 Palestinians and injured 3,294 others, according to the ministry figures.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel in October 2023. The offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others while destroying about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.