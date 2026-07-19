Amman conveys ‘strongly worded’ message of protest, calling attacks on kingdom a violation of its sovereignty, says Foreign Ministry

Jordan summons Iranian charge d'affaires over attacks Amman conveys ‘strongly worded’ message of protest, calling attacks on kingdom a violation of its sovereignty, says Foreign Ministry

Jordan on Sunday summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires in Amman and conveyed a "strongly worded" message of protest over what it described as continued Iranian attacks on the kingdom, according to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry also protested what it called "provocative and inflammatory statements" about Jordan issued by Iranian official bodies.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali said the Iranian diplomat was instructed to convey a message to Tehran to immediately halt the attacks on the kingdom.

"Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens are a red line that cannot be violated," Majali said, calling for an end to what he described as “unacceptable inflammatory statements.”

The ministry said the attacks constituted "a flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty" and "a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter."

Jordan also condemned Iranian attacks targeting member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and expressed solidarity with them.

Majali said Jordan supports measures taken by Gulf countries to protect their sovereignty, security and the safety of their citizens and residents.

He reiterated that Jordan would continue taking "all available and necessary measures" to protect its citizens, security and sovereignty.