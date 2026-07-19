Lebanese president meets top US diplomat at start of Washington visit Joseph Aoun scheduled to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the start of his official visit to Washington, according to a US State Department readout.

The meeting, held at the State Department, discussed the US-Israel-Lebanon Trilateral Framework, the readout said.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the "successful implementation of the Trilateral Framework" and to supporting Lebanon's "efforts to deliver peace, economic recovery, and a better future for the Lebanese people."

Aoun arrived in Washington on Saturday for a four-day official visit and is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

The Lebanese president is also expected to hold meetings with members of the US Senate and officials from the Trump administration, according to an earlier statement from the Lebanese presidency.

The presidency said Aoun plans to discuss the situation in Lebanon, efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and restore security and stability, the Israeli army's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese areas, and extending state authority across the country.

Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon despite the two sides signing a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26. The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two pilot areas.

Israel occupies areas of southern Lebanon, some of which it has held for decades, while others were seized during the 2023-2024 war and the assault that began last March.