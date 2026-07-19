Italian driver extends his Formula 1 championship lead after leading from pole position at Spa-Francorchamps

Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes Italian driver extends his Formula 1 championship lead after leading from pole position at Spa-Francorchamps

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, leading from pole position to secure victory in the 10th round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Italian completed the 44-lap race at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 42.479 seconds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco finished second, 1.952 seconds behind Antonelli, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands was third, 11.586 seconds off the pace.

The victory extended Antonelli's lead in the drivers' championship to 204 points. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is second with 159 points, followed by fellow Briton George Russell with 154.

Leclerc is fourth with 126 points, while McLaren's Lando Norris rounds out the top five with 103.

Mercedes strengthened its lead in the constructors' standings with 358 points. Ferrari is second with 285, followed by McLaren with 195, Red Bull with 151 and Alpine with 61.

The Formula 1 season continues with the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 26.​​​​​​​

