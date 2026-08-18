US Amb. Huckabee doubles down on 'terror' label for Israeli occupier violence

The US Amb. to Israel, Mike Huckabee, reaffirmed his condemnation Tuesday of extremist occupier violence in the occupied West Bank, asserting that the actions meet the American definition of terrorism.

“Once it involves an American citizen, then our involvement is pretty much automatic and it's going to be significant because that's our job,” Huckabee told Channel 12 in Israel. He noted that while Washington would otherwise only express concerns, the targeting of an American’s home in Qusra necessitated direct involvement.

Huckabee, a staunch ally of Israel, rejected pushback from Israeli officials about his terminology. “I’ll use the word terror,” he said, explaining that any act intended to put individuals in fear for their lives or force behavioral changes constitutes terrorism under US law. He emphasized that it applies whether the targets are nations, families, or specific individuals.

The remarks follow a siege of Palestinian homes in Qusra by Israeli occupiers, including one belonging to a dual US citizen. Earlier this month, the UN warned that violence by occupiers had reached unprecedented levels, reporting more than 1,430 attacks on Palestinians and their property since the start of 2026.

Political engagement, neutrality

Huckabee also provided insight as to why US President Donald Trump stopped short of endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's elections.

“I think he's sensitive. He doesn't want to engage,” said Huckabee, noting that the US president carefully weighs whether his involvement would be "helpful" or "hurtful." He suggested that Trump might refrain from an endorsement if he believes it could "tip the scale unfairly," though he emphasized that Trump remains a leader who speaks his mind when he deems it necessary.

Trump acknowledged that he would “most likely” endorse Netanyahu, but said he would have to see first who he was running against.

The ambassador also confirmed he is actively seeking to meet with a broad range of Israeli political figures, including opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot. Huckabee said that he intends to meet with "as many as is humanly possible," despite the complexity of the fluctuating political party landscape.