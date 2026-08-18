US-Canadian trade negotiators to meet again ahead of tariff deadline: Report Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc reportedly could meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

Canadian and American negotiators are expected to meet Tuesday to try to reach a deal before new US tariffs on $30 billion Canadian goods take effect after midnight, CBC News reported.

Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc could meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, followed by a possible call between Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump, said the report.

Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on a wide range of Canadian products, including liquor, hockey equipment, wood and paper. If no deal is reached, the tariffs will take effect Wednesday.

Canada is seeking to eliminate the new Section 338 tariffs and reduce existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber. The US wants American liquor returned to Canadian stores, an end to Canada's retaliatory auto tariffs and changes to dairy quota rules.