'Updated recommendations to the government of DRC and other countries at risk will be issued in the coming days,' says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO chief says Ebola outbreak in DR Congo remains 'public health emergency of international concern' 'Updated recommendations to the government of DRC and other countries at risk will be issued in the coming days,' says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization chief said Tuesday.

"The (Ebola) outbreak in (Congo) remains a public health emergency of international concern, following the advice of today’s WHO Emergency Committee meeting," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on US social media company X.



Tedros called on governments and partners to work together to further scale up efforts and raise the resources needed to protect communities over the coming months.

"Updated recommendations to the government of DRC and other countries at risk will be issued in the coming days," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, the WHO said the Ebola outbreak in Congo killed 2,325 people, the highest death toll from the disease ever recorded in the African nation.



The number of confirmed cases has surpassed 5,000, while the fatality rate has reached 46%, WHO Incident Manager Thierno Balde told reporters in Geneva via video link from Bunia, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Congo declared the Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak on May 15. There is currently no vaccine or approved treatment for the strain.



The outbreak had already been declared a public health emergency of international concern.

The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee was due to meet Tuesday to assess the current risk level and issue recommendations to countries.

*Necva Tastan Sevinc contributed to this report