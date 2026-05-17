Casualties come as Israeli drones targeted food distribution center, gathering of Palestinians despite ceasefire in place since October 2025

Fresh Israeli attacks kill 6 Palestinians, wound others in Gaza Casualties come as Israeli drones targeted food distribution center, gathering of Palestinians despite ceasefire in place since October 2025

The Israeli army killed six Palestinians on Sunday and injured several others in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the latest attacks despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Three Palestinians lost their lives in an attack targeting Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone launched an airstrike on a food distribution center near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Medical sources said another Palestinian was killed and four others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians in Khan Younis.

A drone strike also killed one Palestinian and injured several others in Khan Younis.

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Medical sources said nine people were also injured in another Israeli drone strike targeting the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood west of Gaza City near Al-Quds Hospital.

In a related development, local sources and eyewitnesses reported that several Israeli military vehicles advanced into Bani Suheila town east of Khan Younis at dawn on Sunday, amid gunfire and artillery shelling.

The sources added that the vehicles pushed the concrete blocks marking the so-called “Yellow Line” dozens of meters westward in the Al-Raqab and Al-Fajm neighborhoods, effectively expanding the areas under Israeli military control.

Eyewitnesses also said an Israeli military bulldozer demolished several homes in the area.

According to the witnesses, the two areas have seen the displacement of several families toward central and western Khan Younis.

The "Yellow Line" refers to the boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the enclave. The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing over 871 people and injuring more than 2,562 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.