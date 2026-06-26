EU, Gaza administration committee discuss Strip's recovery, reconstruction in Cairo

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza said Thursday that it discussed early recovery and reconstruction efforts for the Gaza Strip with the EU's special representative for the Middle East peace process during talks in Cairo.

According to a committee statement, Commissioner General Ali Abdel Hamid Shaath met with EU Special Representative Christophe Bigot at the committee's temporary headquarters in the Egyptian capital, alongside several committee members.

The two sides reviewed developments in Gaza's early recovery and reconstruction efforts, while the committee outlined its plans for the coming phase.

The committee said its first 100-day plan focuses on emergency humanitarian relief, restoring essential services in the health, education, water and municipal sectors, and strengthening civil security as a precursor to broader reconstruction.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance cooperation on technical assistance and institutional capacity building.

The EU reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian people and Gaza's recovery efforts, expressing readiness to coordinate with the committee and international partners to promote stability and improve humanitarian conditions, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication during the next phase in support of Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza describes itself as a non-political body responsible for managing the territory's day-to-day civil affairs. Composed of Palestinian national figures, it has operated from Cairo since mid-January but has not yet begun carrying out its duties inside the Gaza Strip.

The meeting comes amid ongoing Egyptian and international efforts to advance implementation of the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza and move to its second phase, which includes the establishment of a temporary technocratic committee, reconstruction of the enclave, the creation of a Peace Council, deployment of an international force, an additional Israeli military withdrawal and negotiations over Hamas' weapons.