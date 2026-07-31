Hamas, Palestinian factions inform mediators of approval for roadmap on second phase of ceasefire, source says

Egypt to host mediators’ meeting on Gaza ceasefire implementation: Report Hamas, Palestinian factions inform mediators of approval for roadmap on second phase of ceasefire, source says

Egypt will soon host a meeting of mediators to reaffirm all parties’ commitment to implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, an informed Egyptian source said Friday.

The source, quoted by Egypt’s Al Qahera News channel, said Hamas and other Palestinian factions had informed mediators of their approval of the roadmap for implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump and the Board of Peace announced an agreement on implementing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the Board saying Hamas had approved a detailed roadmap. Israel has yet to officially endorse it.

According to the source, the meeting in Cairo will bring together the mediators to confirm all parties’ commitment to implementing the agreement’s provisions.

Hamas said Friday that it and other Palestinian factions had dealt “responsibly and positively” with the negotiations and mediators’ proposals for completing the implementation of the agreement's second phase, in line with Palestinian national consensus.

The group said Israel’s commitment to halting the killing and ending its attacks constitutes the essential first step toward implementation and establishing the framework and timetable for the agreed measures.

Hamas also said implementation of the second phase remains contingent on Israel fulfilling all commitments under the first phase of the agreement.

Regarding heavy weapons, Hamas said its agreement to include the issue in the implementation framework is conditional on a complete end to Israeli attacks, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the start of early recovery efforts, the entry of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and the deployment of the International Stabilization Force.

The group added that its conditions also include the dismantling of what it described as armed gangs and militias established by Israel, the launch of reconstruction, guarantees for Palestinian self-determination, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the protection of Palestinian rights.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement began on Oct. 10, 2025, providing for a ceasefire, hostage-prisoner exchanges and expanded humanitarian aid deliveries. Hamas says Israel has continued military attacks and imposed restrictions on aid entering Gaza despite the agreement.

Israel currently holds military control over about 70% of the Gaza Strip.

