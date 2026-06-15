Egypt, Jordan welcome US-Iran agreement, call it ‘important step’ for regional stability Cairo hopes agreement will refocus attention on tragic conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank

Egypt and Jordan on Monday hailed a peace agreement between the United States and Iran as “a highly important development” for restoring security and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry voiced hope the agreement will mark “a major turning point” toward strengthening mutual trust, laying new foundations for cooperation and “creating an environment that supports peace and diplomatic efforts to address various regional issues, in a way that reflects positively on security and stability in the Middle East.”

Cairo said that it had continued diplomatic efforts in recent months, in coordination with its regional and international partners, to end the war and open a new chapter that strengthens regional security and stability.

It renewed its support for peaceful solutions and the settlement of disputes through dialogue and negotiation as “a basic approach for achieving peace and consolidating stability in line with international law and the UN Charter.”

It also voiced hope that ending the war will help refocus international attention on the humanitarian and security conditions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and speed up the start of the second phase of Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed the agreement, saying it was an important step toward restoring regional and international security and stability.

It stressed the importance of reaching a permanent agreement “that consolidates security and stability in the region, takes into account the security interests of countries in the region, and upholds the principles of good neighborliness, respect for state sovereignty and noninterference in internal affairs.”

Jordan renewed its support for settling disputes through diplomatic means in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, as well as all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region and the world.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.