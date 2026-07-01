US Naval Forces Command says ‘no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action’

Crewmember missing as US Navy helicopter makes ‘emergency landing’ in Arabian Sea US Naval Forces Command says ‘no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action’

A US Navy helicopter made an “emergency water landing" in the Arabian Sea, leaving one crewmember missing, US Naval Forces Command (NAVCENT) said on Wednesday.

“On July 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET, the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea," NAVCENT said in a statement shared on US social media platform X.

“There is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action,” NAVCENT said, adding that “three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard,” the aircraft carrier.

Noting that US Navy assets in the region are searching for the missing aircrew member, NAVCENT said that the cause of the incident is under investigation.