Those restrictions include 'blocked routes due to barriers, debris, and other obstacles temporarily halt essential patrols,' says UNIFIL

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon say they face movement restrictions in southern Lebanon Those restrictions include 'blocked routes due to barriers, debris, and other obstacles temporarily halt essential patrols,' says UNIFIL

UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Wednesday that they continue to face restrictions on their freedom of movement in Lebanon.

Those restrictions included "blocked routes due to barriers, debris, and other obstacles temporarily halt essential patrols and safety operations," the UNIFIL said in a statement released on Telegram.

"UN peacekeepers remain on the ground, monitoring the situation and reporting observed violations in line with our mandate under Security Council resolution 1701," it added.

The statement said the UNIFIL forces continue to ease humanitarian access, with its peacekeepers remaining in position and committed to supporting stability in southern Lebanon despite difficulties.

On Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.​​​​​​​

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed over 4,240 people, injured more than 12,190 others, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.