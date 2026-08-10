Türkiye's BIST 100 up at Monday's close Borsa Istanbul earns over 32 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 13,811.60 points on Monday, up 0.23% day-by-day.

After starting the week at 13,825.07 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 32.21 points from the previous close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,779.08, while the daily high was 13,910.91.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.32 trillion Turkish liras ($280.4 billion), with a trading volume of 188.6 billion liras ($3.95 billion).

A total of 44 stocks on the index rose and 53 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,350.50 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $86.20 as of 1520GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.7135, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 55.1590, and the British pound traded for 64.5715 liras.