Izz al-Din al-Haddad killed in strike on Gaza City along with his wife, daughter, according to his sister and local sources

Commander of Hamas' military wing killed in Israeli strike: Sources Izz al-Din al-Haddad killed in strike on Gaza City along with his wife, daughter, according to his sister and local sources

The commander of the Palestinian group Hamas' military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday evening, according to local sources.

The attack also killed his wife and daughter, the sources added, noting that their funerals were held in Gaza City.

Speaking to reporters, al-Haddad's sister also confirmed his death.

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed it killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad in a strike on Gaza City.

The development came as the Israeli army continues its daily violations of the truce in the Gaza Strip that took effect in October 2025.

The ceasefire came after Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war that killed over 72,000 people and wounded more than 172,000 others.