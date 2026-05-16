Gaza aid convoy resumes its journey after stop in Libya's Zliten city Sumud land convoy heading to besieged Gaza to break Israeli blockade

The Gaza-bound aid mission Sumud land convoy has resumed its journey to break the Israeli-imposed blockade on the Gaza Strip, after having stopped for inspection in Libya's northwestern city of Zliten.

The convoy departed from Libya's city of Zawiya on Friday. The pause came as security forces completed passport inspection procedures for the activists that lasted five and a half hours, an Anadolu correspondent reported.



The convoy belonging to the Global Steadfastness Flotilla is carrying 50 containers designated to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, including 30 containers of humanitarian assistance and 20 mobile housing units, in addition to five ambulances.

The land convoy brings together over 350 activists from 30 countries, including Türkiye, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritania, Indonesia, China, the US, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and others.



At sea, the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail on Thursday, with 54 ships departing from the Marmaris district of Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province, in a new attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.

In late April, the Israeli army carried out an illegal attack in international waters off the coast of Crete, targeting ships of the Sumud Flotilla, which included 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens.

Israel detained 21 boats carrying about 175 activists, while the remaining boats continued their journey toward Greek territorial waters.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul