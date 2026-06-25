Projectile caused damage to ship’s bridge, 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman, says UK Maritime Trade Operations center

Cargo vessel hit by projectile off Oman, UK maritime authority says Projectile caused damage to ship’s bridge, 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman, says UK Maritime Trade Operations center

A cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile southeast of Oman on Thursday, causing damage to the ship’s bridge, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said.

In a statement, UKMTO said it received a report of an incident 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman, at 1410 GMT.

“A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge,” the agency said.

No casualties or environmental impact were reported in the incident.​​​​​​​

UKMTO said the incident is being investigated by authorities, as vessels in the area were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.