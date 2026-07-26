Concerns include dwindling US air defense missile stocks, risk of wider regional war, according to New York Times

Trump pauses major escalation against Iran over dwindling US air defense missile stocks: Report Concerns include dwindling US air defense missile stocks, risk of wider regional war, according to New York Times

US President Donald Trump has paused plans for now to sharply escalate military operations against Iran amid concerns about dwindling American air defense missile stocks, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The decision followed a meeting Friday with senior advisers and Cabinet officials, it said.

Military officials warned that renewed major combat operations could dangerously deplete Patriot interceptors and other munitions needed to protect US troops and bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Trump administration is also concerned that further escalation could trigger heavier Iranian retaliation, alienate Gulf allies and worsen global energy and refugee crises, according to the newspaper.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly told officials that a major operation was feasible but would sharply reduce the air defense munitions available to the US military’s Central Command.

The concerns intensified after three US soldiers in Jordan were killed when an Iranian ballistic missile penetrated American defenses during a missile and drone barrage.

The Pentagon has already used more than 1,200 Patriot interceptor missiles during the conflict, leaving inventories at concerning levels, said the newspaper, citing internal estimates and congressional officials.

Trump had been considering a multistage bombing campaign targeting Iranian coastal radars, anti-ship missile launchers, attack boats and other sites linked to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Additional strikes on energy facilities, railway bridges used to move military supplies and Iranian nuclear sites were also under consideration.

The Pentagon had moved more forces, weapons and supplies to the Middle East in recent days in preparation for a possible escalation.

Some officials also reportedly questioned whether a broader bombing campaign would push Tehran back to negotiations, warning that further strikes could instead strengthen internal cohesion in Iran.

Trump’s advisers have instead urged him to continue negotiations, maintain a naval blockade and increase economic pressure on Tehran for a longer period, according to the newspaper.