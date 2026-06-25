Officials reaffirm shared 'vision of regional stability,' including safe transit through Strait of Hormuz, preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons

Bahrain King Al Khalifa, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss security, energy, critical minerals Officials reaffirm shared 'vision of regional stability,' including safe transit through Strait of Hormuz, preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Thursday to discuss bilateral security, energy, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals, a spokesman for the US State Department said.

Rubio reaffirmed American support for the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) and Bahrain's security in the high-level meeting, Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The US and Bahrain signed the C-SIPA agreement in 2023 to enhance cooperation in a wide range of areas, from defense and security to emerging technologies, trade, and investment.

The US secretary of state condemned Iran's retaliatory strikes against the country during the war, emphasizing solidarity with the Bahraini people.

Both leaders underscored a shared "vision of regional stability," focusing on safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Pigott said.

The talk occurred during Rubio’s Middle East tour, which follows a recent diplomatic memorandum between Washington and Tehran.