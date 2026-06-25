2 killed, 7 injured in RSF drone strike on fuel station in southern Sudan: Medics Strike hits fuel station in Rabak city in White Nile State, says Sudan Doctors Network

Two people were killed and seven others injured in a drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a fuel station in White Nile State in southern Sudan, according to a Sudanese medical group on Thursday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the strike hit the fuel station in Rabak city in the morning, in the second attack in less than a week against civilian and vital infrastructure.

It condemned what it called the “systematic targeting of civilian facilities,” warning that attacks on civilian areas “worsen the suffering of the population and aggravate the humanitarian situation in the country.”

The network called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to protect civilians and pressure the RSF to halt attacks on civilian objects, while ensuring aid reaches affected populations, particularly in White Nile State, “the only gateway to the conflict-affected Kordofan states and a humanitarian corridor whose disruption threatens the lives of thousands of civilians.”

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.