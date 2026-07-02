Meeting came after Admiral Brad Cooper took part in regional security dialogue hosted by Manama

Bahrain's king, CENTCOM chief discuss defense cooperation, regional developments Meeting came after Admiral Brad Cooper took part in regional security dialogue hosted by Manama

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed defense cooperation, military coordination, and regional developments on Thursday with Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the king met with Cooper and his accompanying delegation during the US military official’s visit to the kingdom, the duration of which was not disclosed.

The king praised the “close bilateral relations and ongoing coordination” between Manama and Washington, particularly in defense and military affairs, and highlighted the importance of the US role in promoting security and stability in the region.

The meeting also reviewed regional and international developments, efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability, and several issues of mutual interest, according to the agency.

The meeting came a day after Cooper took part in a regional security dialogue hosted by Manama, and attended by defense officials from 12 countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Participants discussed the regional security environment and opportunities to strengthen defense cooperation, while reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

During his visit, Cooper said in a post on the US social media platform X that he honored US soldiers and sailors serving in a joint counter-drone unit in Bahrain, praising them for intercepting 14 Iranian attack drones in recent weeks.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul