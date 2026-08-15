Intelligence Ministry claims materials seized during investigation point to broader effort to build influence in country

Iran says 2 French diplomats detained over alleged foreign interference Intelligence Ministry claims materials seized during investigation point to broader effort to build influence in country

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said Saturday that two French diplomats were detained over alleged foreign interference during a national security investigation before being handed over to the French ambassador.



In a statement, the ministry said intelligence units encountered the two diplomats while carrying out a judicial order to arrest two suspects as part of an investigation into foreign influence and interference.



After verifying the diplomats’ identities, authorities notified the Iranian Foreign Ministry before handing them over to the French ambassador to Iran under diplomatic police escort, it added.



The ministry claimed that an initial examination of documents and materials seized at the site indicated “a large-scale project aimed at building influence, foreign interference and creating conditions for activities targeting Iran’s independence.”



It also said the signature of France’s former ambassador to Tehran was found on some of the seized documents.



The ministry stressed that it “will not allow individuals with diplomatic status to engage in illegal and interventionist activities,” warning that action would be taken against those responsible if similar incidents recur.



It also called for the French government to be held responsible for what it described as interference by its diplomats.



The investigation remains underway, and further details will be released later, the ministry added.



There was no immediate comment from Paris on the Iranian claims.