EasyJet cabin crew strike in France forces around 100 flight cancellations

Cabin crew working for British low-cost airline EasyJet in France launched a strike Saturday demanding improved working conditions.



Unions representing the airline’s France-based cabin crew called the two-day walkout after negotiations over staff schedules ended without an agreement, broadcaster BFMTV reported.



The unions said unpredictable work schedules had left employees physically and mentally exhausted and called for improvements to cabin crew working conditions.



Around 100 EasyJet flights scheduled for this weekend have been canceled because of the strike, according to reports.



The participation rate among EasyJet cabin crew in France reportedly stands at 68%.