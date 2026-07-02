Embassy says activities restarted on July 1 after months of limited operations

Austria resumes regular operations at embassy in Tehran Embassy says activities restarted on July 1 after months of limited operations

Austria has resumed regular operations at its embassy in Tehran after months of limited activity linked to developments in Iran and regional tensions, according to a statement by the embassy.

In a post published on its Instagram account, the Austrian Embassy said its regular activities in the Iranian capital resumed on July 1.

The embassy added that the date for resuming consular services would be announced later through official channels.

The mission had suspended consular services in 2025, citing what it described at the time as “insurmountable obstacles” related to developments in Iran. It was not immediately clear whether consular operations had fully resumed at any point before the latest announcement.

The embassy’s activities were later affected during the US-Israeli war on Iran that erupted on Feb. 28, triggering weeks of military confrontations and heightened security concerns across the region.

The conflict ended under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, brokered through Pakistani mediation between Tehran and Washington, aimed at halting hostilities and stabilizing regional flashpoints.