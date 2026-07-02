Bipartisan trio says legal grounds for designation no longer apply after fall of Assad regime, calls listing top barrier to Syria's reconstruction

US lawmakers urge removal of Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list Bipartisan trio says legal grounds for designation no longer apply after fall of Assad regime, calls listing top barrier to Syria's reconstruction

A bipartisan trio of lawmakers is pressing the State Department to remove Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, arguing in an open letter on Thursday that the legal grounds for the designation no longer apply following the fall of the Assad regime over 18 months ago.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, and Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, sent the letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging him to lift Syria's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, which currently places it alongside Iran, Cuba, and North Korea.

"Since the fall of the Assad regime, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and the new Syrian government have demonstrated continued commitment to counterterrorism operations within Syria," the lawmakers wrote, noting Damascus has joined the US-led coalition to defeat Daesh/ISIS and sustained counterterrorism cooperation with the US Central Command.

The lawmakers said the designation has become the "most significant remaining legal impediment" to Syria's reconstruction, adding that its removal “could create new opportunity for foreign investment, economic development and capacity building to ensure the Syrians can remain capable and willing partners to the United States.”

The statement comes as the Trump administration continues reviewing whether to remove Syria from the terrorism list following the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024 and the establishment of a new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

A State Department official told Anadolu earlier this week that the "review is ongoing and in compliance with the applicable laws and criteria established by Congress."

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, declined to provide a timeline. "There are a number of steps that would need to be taken by both the department and the president before the designation could be removed," said the official.

Syria has held the designation since 1979 – a status shared only with Cuba, North Korea, and Iran – and the label carries restrictions on security assistance, financial transactions, and foreign investment.

Sharaa visited the White House last November, the first visit by a Syrian head of state since that country's independence in 1946, and had previously met Trump in Riyadh in May 2025, shortly before Washington lifted the Caesar sanctions. The State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, however, has remained in place.

