State TV reports interceptions after sirens sound for 3rd time in hours as regional tensions escalate

Bahrain says air defenses intercept Iranian aerial attacks State TV reports interceptions after sirens sound for 3rd time in hours as regional tensions escalate

Bahrain's air defenses intercepted and destroyed Iranian aerial attacks over the country early Wednesday, state television reported.

The broadcaster said the attacks were intercepted in Bahraini airspace but did not immediately provide details on the type or number of projectiles or drones involved.

Sirens sounded across Bahrain for the third time in several hours as the Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The developments came after Iran's military warned that all US bases across the region would become "legitimate targets" if Washington continued violating a ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military sites, including Salman Port, the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Meanwhile, the US military said it had carried out a new wave of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were conducted "in immediate response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."