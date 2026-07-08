Civil rights group accuses US officials of reaching agreement with lranian officials last year on sharing confidential immigration records

Trump administration sued over alleged sharing of asylum records with lran Civil rights group accuses US officials of reaching agreement with lranian officials last year on sharing confidential immigration records

The Trump administration allegedly provided the Iranian government with confidential information about Iranians seeking asylum in the US, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization.

The Iranian American Legal Defense Fund accused the US government of reaching an agreement with Iranian authorities last year to periodically "share the information and immigration files of Iranians" held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), NBC News reported.

According to the lawsuit, since March last year, US officials have "periodically mailed or hand-delivered" immigration records containing sensitive information to Iranian authorities.

Michael Kirkpatrick, an attorney representing the nonprofit, said the information shared with officials relates to asylum seekers, including pro-democracy activists, members of religious communities such as Evangelical Christians, and other vulnerable communities seeking refuge in the US "because of the grave dangers they face in Iran."

The lawsuit alleges that disclosing the confidential information violates the asylum seekers' rights and puts them and their relatives and acquaintances at risk of persecution, torture and death if they return to Iran.

In a statement provided to NBC, the US Department of Homeland Security denied the accusations, calling them "false."

The plaintiffs are seeking a court ruling declaring the alleged agreement unlawful and allowing affected Iranian detainees to reopen their immigration cases.

The US and Iran do not have diplomatic ties, and Washington does not typically coordinate with Tehran on immigration matters.

