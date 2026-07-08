US president labels Iranian leadership 'liars' and 'scum' while demanding Greenland control from Denmark at Ankara summit

Trump says memorandum of understanding with Iran to end war is 'over' US president labels Iranian leadership 'liars' and 'scum' while demanding Greenland control from Denmark at Ankara summit

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was “over.”

"It's a very interesting question to me. I think it's over," Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Türkiye's capital, Ankara, when asked whether the MoU is dead.

"I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," he added.

Trump signaled a total collapse of diplomatic patience following recent Iranian missile attacks on commercial ships, describing Tehran's leaders as “liars.”

“Frankly, we attacked very powerfully last night,” the US president said.

He asserted that Washington is focused on the total "denuclearization" of Iran, warning that the regime is "crazy" enough to use a nuclear weapon if it were to obtain one.

“Negotiators, they want to negotiate ... Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner ... but it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” Trump added.

Trump said Iran "can talk" but is "wasting their time" when asked if talks will resume.



Trump says he cuts off all trade with Spain

Trump said that he does not want to do trade with Spain, calling it "a terrible partner" in NATO.

"We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore. By the way, I'd like you to cut it up.

"Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said.

He said Spain "is a wasted cause" and "they're hostile about it,” adding that he intends for Madrid to earn significantly less from the US market due to its lack of contribution to the alliance.

"Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits… I don't want to do any more trade with them. All right, take it immediately," he said.

NATO burden sharing and Greenland

The US president reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, framing it as a historical necessity.

He claimed that after the US protected the territory following the Nazi invasion of Denmark, it was "stupidly" returned.

“We shouldn't have given it back to them,” Trump said, claiming that Greenland control is vital for the “protection of the world" and the US needs it.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, on the other hand, also reiterated that the island is "not for sale" and only the people of Greenland can determine its future. She added that Denmark is prepared to defend "every inch of NATO," including Greenland, if necessary.

During his joint appearance with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump castigated previous US leaders, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, for allowing European nations to "free ride." While Rutte noted an extra $1.2 trillion in allied spending, Trump maintained that the US still pays "far, far too much," calling the arrangement unfair.

Trump also said he is "not happy with NATO" because of "what they did with Greenland."

Regional alliances

Contrasting his frustration with some NATO members, Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “terrific,” noting that Türkiye is “very strong” and utilizes the best American equipment. He recalled the warm welcome he received during his visit to Türkiye.

He described the NATO summit in Ankara as "very successful" and a “fantastic meeting.”

He also highlighted his diplomacy with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he credited for not supplying equipment to Iran during the war despite China’s reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for its oil.