Khuzestan security official says several others injured in attack near Ahvaz

3 killed in US-Israeli strike in southwestern Iran Khuzestan security official says several others injured in attack near Ahvaz

Three people were killed and several others injured early Thursday in a US-Israeli strike near the southwestern city of Ahvaz, according an Iranian official.

Valiollah Hayati, Khuzestan province's deputy governor for security affairs, said the strike targeted a location on the outskirts of Ahvaz on Thursday morning.

“As a result of this attack, three people were martyred and several others were injured,” Hayati told reporters, according to IRNA.

He said rescue and medical teams were working at the site.

Earlier, the US military's Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the war was “over” and that the US would “probably” strike Iran again later Wednesday.