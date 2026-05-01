Civil aviation chief says focus shifting to restoring European routes as air traffic gradually rebounds

12 airlines resume flights to and from Syria Civil aviation chief says focus shifting to restoring European routes as air traffic gradually rebounds

Twelve airlines have resumed operations to and from Syria, the head of the country’s civil aviation authority said Friday, as officials seek to expand links with Europe.

Omar al-Hosari, head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement that Syrian airports and airspace are seeing a gradual return of regional and international carriers “as part of the recovery of the civil aviation sector and efforts to strengthen air connectivity and overflight traffic.”

The number of airlines operating to Damascus International Airport and Aleppo International Airport as of May 1 reached an even dozen, alongside a “notable improvement” in transit traffic through Syrian airspace, he added.

Hosari said the figures reflect “improved operational performance and growing reliance on Syrian air routes.”

Flights to the capital Damascus have resumed by several carriers, including Syrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, flydubai, Royal Jordanian, Air Arabia, flynas, Qatar Airways, Jazeera Airways, and AJet, he added.

Flights to Aleppo have also resumed by Syrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Fly Cham, Royal Jordanian, Dan Air, and AJet, according to Hosari.

Hosari attributed the developments to “ongoing efforts to enhance operational readiness, strengthen air navigation systems, and apply recognized safety standards,” supporting the stability and expansion of air operations.

He said the current focus is on restoring flights to and from Europe.

“We are working directly with international aviation safety organizations to reassess Syrian airports, in preparation for restoring this vital route in line with the highest safety and compliance standards,” he added.

Air traffic over Syria declined sharply starting in 2012 due to security concerns amid the civil war, with international classifications designating Syrian airspace as high-risk.

In December 2024, Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades of rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio