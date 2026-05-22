As current chair of Security Council, Wang Yi to host debate on ‘Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter’

China’s top diplomat to host UN Security Council meet amid US-Iran tensions As current chair of Security Council, Wang Yi to host debate on ‘Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter’

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host a meeting of the UN Security Council amid the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

One of five permanent members, China is the current chair of the 15-member Security Council.

Wang will host the council meeting in New York on Tuesday next week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The theme of the meeting is "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System,” said the ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

It comes as the conflict between the US and Iran persists with a fragile ceasefire, secured by Pakistan on April 08, holding back fighting that started on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US initiated military strikes against Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be attending a meeting of Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi—the same day when Wang hosts the council meeting—with attendance from his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been invited to attend the council meeting, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil ‌Baghaei.

There was no confirmation yet whether Araghchi will travel to the US for the meeting.

Currently, Pakistan is facilitating mediation between Washington and Tehran, with calls growing for an end to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent ceasefire between the warring sides.

According to Guo, Wang, while in New York, will also attend a meeting of the "Friends of Global Governance" group on Thursday and meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and foreign ministers of other nations.

After his New York meetings, Wang will fly to Canada for an official visit, the first such trip in 10 years, which concludes on Saturday.

Separately, Guo said Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will pay a working visit to China from Sunday until Tuesday.