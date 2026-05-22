Beijing’s reaction comes after acting US Navy secretary said $1.4B arms sale to Taiwan paused amid Iran conflict

China reiterates opposition to US arms supplies to Taiwan, military deployments to Asia-Pacific Beijing’s reaction comes after acting US Navy secretary said $1.4B arms sale to Taiwan paused amid Iran conflict

China on Friday renewed its strong opposition to US arms supplies to Taiwan and military deployments to the Asia-Pacific region, warning that Washington’s actions were "undermining" regional stability and escalating security risks.

The remarks came after acting US Navy Secretary James Kilby said the Pentagon had temporarily paused a proposed $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Kilby reportedly told lawmakers that the Pentagon was reassessing military priorities as tensions in the Middle East intensified.

The issue gained further attention after US President Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te, a move likely to trigger renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island.

However, Lai's spokesperson Karen Kuo said Taiwan had "not received any information about possible adjustments" to the arms sale package.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also criticized reported US plans to deploy the Typhon mid-range missile system in Japan during upcoming joint military exercises.

Guo said China had “noted the relevant reports” and firmly opposed the deployment of medium-range missile systems by the United States in Asian countries. He described the Typhon system as a “strategically offensive weapon” that undermines the legitimate security interests of other nations and increases the risks of military confrontation and arms races in the region.

According to Guo, the deployment would “bring nothing but harm to regional peace and stability,” adding that people across many Asian countries, including Japan, had long opposed such military moves.

He urged both the US and Japan to “heed calls from regional countries,” correct what he described as “erroneous moves,” and take concrete steps to preserve peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

