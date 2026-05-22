Village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region went under Russian control, Defense Ministry claims

Russia claims its forces captured another Ukrainian settlement Village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region went under Russian control, Defense Ministry claims

Russia claimed on Friday that its forces had captured another settlement in southeastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the village of Verkhnia Tersa in the Zaporizhzhia region came under Moscow’s control on Thursday.

In a statement on the Russian social media platform Max, the ministry added that its forces also captured the villages of Shesterivka, Volokhivka, Borova, and Kutkivka in the eastern Kharkiv region over the past week.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Russian forces had captured around 80 settlements in 2026, including 35 in March and April, adding that “the process is ongoing.”

Independent verification of the claims from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fifth year.