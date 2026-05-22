Kremlin’s describes attack on Starobilsk college as 'monstrous crime,' stressing those responsible for strike 'must be punished'

4 killed, 39 injured in Russia-controlled region in Ukrainian attack on educational building, dormitory Kremlin’s describes attack on Starobilsk college as 'monstrous crime,' stressing those responsible for strike 'must be punished'

Four people were killed and 39 others injured in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Luhansk region following a Ukrainian drone strike on Starobilsk College of Pedagogical University, including a dormitory, state news agency Tass reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Ukrainian attack on the college a “monstrous crime” and said those responsible for the strike “must be punished.”

"This is yet another crime by the Kyiv regime – a strike on an educational facility housing children and young people," Tass quoted Peskov as saying.

Russia’s commissioner for human rights Yana Lantratova said on Telegram Moscow expects the international community to “appropriately” assess the incident, stressing that such actions under international humanitarian law “can and should be considered a war crime.”

“We expect international organizations to respond to the deliberate attack on a civilian facility where children study and live,” he said.

Three people have been pulled from under the rubble, according to a statement by the Emergency Situations Ministry on Russia's social media platform Max.

“There are still children buried under the rubble, and the search continues,” Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the Luhansk region, said on Max, adding that 86 children were inside the buildings during the strike.

Administrative buildings, shops, and private homes were also damaged in Starobilsk, he added.

“A man was injured in one of them and received medical care,” Pasechnik noted.

Pasechnik said emergency services remained at the scene, providing assistance, including psychological support.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces shot down and destroyed 217 Ukrainian drones overnight across the country.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on Telegram that Russia launched 124 drones of various types during the night, 115 of which were intercepted.

One person was killed and six others injured in Ukraine’s Kherson region over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

Some 12 people were injured in Ukraine’s Sumy region over the past day as a result of Russia’s attack, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

The claims could not be independently verified because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.