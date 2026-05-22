Detectives seek woman allegedly taken to Windsor's then-home 'for sexual purposes' as police appeal for more survivors of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to come forward

Former Prince Andrew reportedly facing widening police probe over possible sex crimes Detectives seek woman allegedly taken to Windsor's then-home 'for sexual purposes' as police appeal for more survivors of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to come forward

In a widening probe, British police are investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, over potential sex crimes, said local media reports on Friday.

Sky News reported that detectives want to speak to a woman who claimed she was taken to then-Prince Andrew’s home in Windsor “for sexual purposes.”

They are also appealing for other potential survivors of convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – who was a friend of Mountbatten-Windsor – to come forward in what sources describe as a complex and potentially expanding inquiry expected to last for many months.

Andrew remains under investigation and strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Police have already spoken to a range of witnesses since the former royal was arrested on his 66th birthday in a pre-dawn raid on his new Norfolk home three months ago.

However, detectives at Thames Valley Police are said to be concerned that potential Epstein victims may be discouraged from contacting officers because they believe the investigation is limited to financial matters.

Officers are assessing allegations that Epstein sent a non-British woman to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew, but have yet to interview her.

Police are also reportedly seeking unredacted copies of the relevant Epstein files, which sources believe could significantly assist the investigation.

In February, the former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to the sharing of confidential material with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019. He was later released under investigation.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing related to his association with Epstein – who amassed a fortune as a financier before being convicted over sex crimes – and rejected claims of personal gain linked to his trade role.

According to files released this January, in October 2010, Andrew sent Epstein details of his upcoming official trips as trade envoy to Singapore, Vietnam, the Chinese city of Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, and the following month apparently shared official reports from the trips.